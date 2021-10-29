Woman who stormed US Capitol was 'played by Laura Ingraham' to downplay Jan. 6 attack in Fox News interview, lawyer says

A January 6 rioter who downplayed the insurrection in a Fox News interview one day after she was sentenced to probation for storming the Capitol was "played by Laura Ingraham" and manipulated into whitewashing the attack, her lawyer said Thursday.