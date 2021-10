Added: 27.10.2021 12:04 | 12 views | 0 comments

A gigantic bronze statue of Harambe, a gorilla that was shot dead at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016, was installed on Tuesday in front of Facebook's headquarters in California before it was quickly removed. The 7-foot tall installation was accompanied by 10,000 bananas, which were laid at the foot of the company's blue logo.