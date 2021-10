A top NYPD official says there was no coverup in the investigation of officers who arrested Eric Garner

A top-ranking New York Police Department official testified during a judicial inquiry on Tuesday there was "no coverup" in the internal investigation into officers who were on scene when Eric Garner was killed while in police custody but he questioned why Garner was charged with a felony for having five packs of cigarettes.