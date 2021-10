TX man charged with murder over fatal shooting of a man sitting in a parked car. He told police it was self-defense

Added: 25.10.2021 22:18 | 15 views | 0 comments

A Texas man is facing a first-degree murder charge related to the shooting death of a man sitting in a parked car outside his home earlier this month in a case the victim's family believes could test the limits of the state's so-called stand your ground law.