As the Ahmaud Arbery trial starts, activists from across the country are showing up to support him and his family

"I love my people! I love my Black people!" said Marcus Arbery, Sr. this week as he neared the steps of the Glynn County Superior Court in Brunswick, Georgia, during jury selection proceedings in the trial against the three men charged in the killing of his 25-year-old son Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia in February 2020.