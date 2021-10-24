Buffalo's India Walton won the Democratic primary for mayor. Now she has to defeat incumbent Byron Brown -- again

On paper, India Walton is a shoo-in to become Buffalo's next mayor. The Democratic nominee, who defeated incumbent Mayor Byron Brown in a June primary, is the only name on the general election ballot for the city's top job.