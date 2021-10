Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark expected to testify



The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify next Friday -- teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, two sources familiar with the committee's inquiry told CNN. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Justice Department