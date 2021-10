Liberals express concerns over concessions to Manchin and Sinema



Added: 22.10.2021 20:18 | 40 views | 0 comments



Source: allindiaroundup.com



Democrats are once again on track to miss a self-imposed deadline to reach a deal on President Joe Biden's sweeping social safety net plan by the end of the week, as progressive Democrats confront the reality that many of their top priorities are going to be scrapped in a last-minute round of negotiation. More in rss.cnn.com » President Tags: Democrats