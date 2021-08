Analysis: Was US intervention in Afghanistan ever going to end any other way?

The Taliban is back in Kabul. Afghans are once again sliding into a new dark age of repression and persecution of women. And the United States is beating a humiliating retreat, becoming the latest superpower humbled in Central Asia's graveyard of empires.