Hochul vows 'zero tolerance' in her administration once she becomes New York governor

Added: 15.08.2021

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will make history as the female governor of New York, on Sunday vowed to uphold integrity in her administration after Andrew Cuomo resigned following the state attorney general's investigation that found he sexually harassed multiple women.