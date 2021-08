Audi unveils a shape-shifting concept car



Source: canadianautoreview.ca



Audi's latest concept car, the skysphere, will be able to drive itself, the company claims. But the real hook is that, as it changes from human driving to self-driving, the body of the skysphere expands by 10 inches from end-to-end.