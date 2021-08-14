Consumer sentiment suddenly crashes below early-pandemic levels



Americans are extremely worried about the Delta variant and the spike in Covid-19 cases. A key survey of consumer confidence plunged in August below where it was in April 2020 when the first Covid-19 outbreak slammed the brakes on the US economy. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Economy