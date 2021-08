This pandemic-friendly activity might be here to stay



financialtribune.com



During a pandemic that upended lives, broke routines, and mothballed most forms of in-person activities, a funny thing happened in the entertainment business: The drive-in theater saved the cinema. But while it might have been dismissed as another anomaly in a year full of unusual economic blips, the renewed interest in drive-in theaters looks like it's here to stay. More in rss.cnn.com » Router Tags: Economy