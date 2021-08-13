Rachel Maddow is thinking about leaving MSNBC and starting her own media venture



Source: www.newsbusters.org



Rachel Maddow, the highest-rated host on MSNBC, has held talks about leaving the cable news channel and launching her own new media ventures, according to sources who have spoken with her. More in rss.cnn.com »