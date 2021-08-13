'Use 911 sparingly.' Local officials in Florida and Tennessee warn ambulance and emergency services are overworked due to Covid-19 surge

As Covid-19 numbers surge across the country, officials in parts of Florida and Tennessee are warning that their emergency response systems are strained and pleading with residents to think twice before calling for an ambulance.