Phish will have Covid requirements for shows



Added: 12.08.2021 19:53 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.artsfund.org



Rock band Phish announced mid-tour a more stringent policy Thursday requiring that ticketholders for their summer and fall tour dates must now provide proof of Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test, beginning with their shows at The Gorge in Washington later this month. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Washington