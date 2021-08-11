Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken products sold at Aldi and other stores recalled

Serenade Foods is recalling nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products that could be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Monday.