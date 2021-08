Biden struggles to find permanent FDA chief



Source: www.meddeviceonline.com



The US Food and Drug Administration is on the cusp of approving the nation's first Covid-19 vaccine without a permanent leader at the helm, and a nomination doesn't appear to be in sight. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: FDA