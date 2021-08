Biden to announce new emissions standards, target that 50% of vehicles sold in US by 2030 are electric

Added: 05.08.2021 14:17 | 10 views | 0 comments

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order Thursday that points the US auto market toward electric vehicles, announcing a new target that half of vehicles sold in the country by 2030 will be battery electric, fuel-cell electric or plug-in hybrid.