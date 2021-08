Long Island county legislature votes to allow first responders to sue protesters and sets civil fines of up to $50,000

The legislature for Nassau County, New York, approved a bill Monday that says anyone who harasses or injures a first responder -- which includes police officers -- can be fined up to $50,000 while giving first responders the ability to sue the person directly.