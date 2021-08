Added: 02.08.2021 21:17 | 8 views | 0 comments

The coronavirus pandemic, which left so much destruction in its wake, revealed the depths of human resiliency and ingenuity. Seemingly overnight, many of the world's largest, most complex organizations underwent radical transformations in order to rise to the challenge. People across the globe found ways to stay productive, from individuals working at home to small businesses reworking offerings and enhancing digital capabilities to stay afloat.