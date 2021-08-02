Minivans are making a huge comeback. Here's why



Added: 02.08.2021 18:02 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.autoevolution.com



Maybe you don't think minivans are cool. It wouldn't be all that surprising. They have been seen as so uncool in the past that they nearly became extinct. But now, minivans are making a comeback -- and they are actually becoming quite popular. More in rss.cnn.com »