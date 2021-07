New CDC mask guidance throws stores' policies into flux



Added: 29.07.2021 15:17 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: ems-solutionsinc.com



Stores are re-evaluating their mask policies after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance Tuesday to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high transmission of Covid-19, which includes nearly two-thirds of all US counties. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Police