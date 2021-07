Added: 29.07.2021 1:29 | 4 views | 0 comments

Lauren Salzman, a former high-ranking member of Nxivm who pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges and testified against founder Keith Raniere at his 2019 trial, will avoid prison time after being sentenced by a federal judge to five years of probation and 300 hours of community service, a spokesman for the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York confirmed to CNN.