Nurse: Health care workers who go unvaccinated offer unfair, unequal care



Added: 27.07.2021 8:17 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: news.abs-cbn.com



Covid-19 has killed over 600,000 Americans and sickened many more. It's hard for me to understand why people would refuse a vaccine that could save their lives and those of their family. But as a nurse, what I find even harder to understand is why some health care workers choose not to get vaccinated and put patients at risk as a result. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Workers