Arkansas' governor defends decision to approve a statewide ban on mask mandates



Added: 25.07.2021



Source: www.eldoradonews.com



Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Sunday defended his decision to approve a statewide ban on face mask mandates earlier this year, citing a low coronavirus case rate at the time -- a rate that is now rapidly rising. More in rss.cnn.com »