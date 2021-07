The scorching hot used car market may finally be cooling off



For months, used car prices have been soaring at an unprecedented rate. That has led to some strange situations, like people selling used pickup trucks for more than they bought them for a year ago and even cars with more than 100,000 miles gaining a lot in value. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Money