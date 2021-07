FBI says it got more than 4,500 tips on Kavanaugh, providing 'relevant' ones to Trump White House

The FBI disclosed that it received more than 4,500 tips on a phone line in 2018 as part of a background investigation into then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and provided "relevant" ones to former President Donald Trump's White House counsel.