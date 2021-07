US life expectancy falls by more than a year



Life expectancy in the United States fell by a year and a half in 2020 primarily due to increases in death due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to early data released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: United States