Federal judge blocks Arkansas' near-total abortion ban



Source: www.thecollegefix.com



US District Judge Kristine G. Baker on Tuesday temporarily blocked an Arkansas ban on nearly all abortions from going into effect while a lawsuit against the measure proceeds, an early victory for abortion rights supporters as many of the restrictions that advanced in states this spring are expected to make their way to the courts. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: FED