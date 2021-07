All but 2 of the 97 victims found in the Surfside building collapse have been identified by authorities

Added: 18.07.2021 9:31 | 7 views | 0 comments

Since the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South building on June 24 in Surfside, Florida, the arduous process of finding and identifying victims among the wreckage has been shouldered by many, including search-and-rescue teams, first responders and public employees.