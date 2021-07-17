2 former Maine police officers accused of beating porcupines to death will spend time in jail

Two former police officers in Maine have pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges stemming from an incident in which they beat porcupines to death with their batons while on duty, Sagadahoc County District Attorney Natasha Irving told CNN.