Americans face months-long wait for passports as State Department deals with massive backlog



Source: rt.com



American travelers who do not currently have valid US passports may not be able to travel overseas this summer due to extensive wait times as the State Department deals with a backlog of more than a million applications caused largely by the coronavirus pandemic, a department official said Wednesday. More in rss.cnn.com »