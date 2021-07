Judge rejects Lev Parnas' argument that he was prosecuted to be stopped from turning on Trump

A federal judge in New York rejected Lev Parnas' motion to dismiss fraud and campaign finances charges, finding an argument that he was prosecuted to block him from cooperating against former President Donald Trump is "not just speculative, but implausible."