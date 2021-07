House committee on Capitol insurrection will hold first hearing July 27



Source: policetribune.com



The House select committee investigating the US Capitol riot will hold its first hearing on July 27 to hear directly from law enforcement officers and others who responded to the attack, and potential witnesses have been asked for their availability and told to save the date.