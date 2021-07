Fact-checking claims bail reform is driving increase in violent crime



Added: 07.07.2021 21:10 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.lolwot.com



Violent crime in the United States shot up last year as the pandemic raged. Major cities across the country saw a more than 30% jump in homicides as well as increases in aggravated assaults, according to a January report from the National Commission on Covid-19 and Criminal Justice. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: United States