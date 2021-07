Analysis: Bezos is stepping down as Amazon CEO, but he'll still have huge power

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Monday will hand over his chief executive title to Andy Jassy, ending a more than two-decade run leading the company through its evolution from online bookseller to $1.75 trillion global retail, logistics and internet behemoth.