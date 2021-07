What is the 'tax gap' -- and how could closing it fund Biden's infrastructure plan?

Added: 05.07.2021 13:00 | 23 views | 0 comments

President Joe Biden wants to raise money for his ambitious economic agenda by ramping up enforcement at the Internal Revenue Service -- a way for the federal government to spend more money without raising taxes or adding to the deficit, making it a win-win in the eyes of lawmakers.