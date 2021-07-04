Coworkers donate their kidneys to each other's husband after finding out they were matches during a chat in the bathroom

Added: 04.07.2021 19:17 | 16 views | 0 comments

When longtime coworkers Tia Wimbush and Susan Ellis passed by each other at work, they would smile politely and say hello, oblivious to the fact that they'd one day team up to save their husbands' lives.