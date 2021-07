Added: 04.07.2021 0:17 | 10 views | 0 comments

New York City's Democratic mayoral primary race is far from over. The city is taking a long time to figure out who has won under the new ranked choice voting system. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams had about a 10-point lead over civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley and former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia when initial first choice preferences were announced on June 23.