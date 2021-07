US updates Afghanistan embassy evacuation plan



US officials are actively updating emergency evacuation plans for the US embassy in Kabul, as concerns grow about the potential for escalating violence in the country while US troops near a complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to a US official and another source familiar with the planning. More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Afghanistan