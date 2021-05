Afghanistan could face 'bad possible outcomes' as US withdraws, says top US general, but negotiated peace still possible

As the US began turning over military bases to the Afghan security forces Saturday, the top US general warned of the potential for "bad possible outcomes" in Afghanistan, while adding that "the intent of many of the parties is still to have a negotiated settlement."