Added: 02.05.2021 12:18 | 12 views | 0 comments

My 75-year-old Nepali mother, who lives in New York, goes for a walk every morning and every evening. I send her out in disguise: I bought her a blonde wig, and I tell her to wear it under a hat, glasses and mask. "Maybe then, they'll leave her alone," I think. I know it sounds crazy, but it's my survival instinct kicking in.