Defense secretary lays out vision of future in first major speech



Added: 01.05.2021 1:49 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.dvidshub.net



In his first major policy speech, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin laid out a vision of warfare starkly different from how "the last of the old wars" of the past two decades were fought, urging the military to move toward a faster, novative approach capable of acting at the "speed of war." More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Police