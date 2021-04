Opinion: Biden's plan will help reverse the 'she-cession'



Source: www.politico.com



On Wednesday night, President Joe Biden unveiled his "American Families Plan," which calls for $1.8 trillion to be invested in education, child care and paid family leave. This investment is essential to ensure that all who want join the American workforce have the opportunity. But even more importantly, it is aimed at helping women, who have fallen even further behind during the pandemic. More in rss.cnn.com » President Tags: Women