Brendan Hunt -- whose father is a retired judge and who allegedly threatened the lives of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, now-Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez -- was found guilty of one count of threatening to assault or murder US officials by a jury in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday, according to the Eastern District of New York.