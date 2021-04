Meet the man shaping the future of Spotify



Added: 28.04.2021 14:54 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.impulsee.eu



Spotify is frequently one step ahead of us, suggesting undiscovered songs, artists and podcasts based on what you listened to in the past. But who is helping Spotify stay one step — or 10 years — ahead in the audio industry? More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Audi