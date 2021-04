US Capitol rioters charged in Sicknick case were armed with bear spray but only used pepper spray, prosecutors say

The Justice Department on Tuesday abandoned the idea that pro-Trump rioters had used bear spray against US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick during the January 6 riot, a major change after implying for weeks that bear spray, not pepper spray, had been deployed.