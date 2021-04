Added: 22.04.2021 13:25 | 15 views | 0 comments

This Earth Day, President Biden will bring together government leaders from around the world for a climate summit aimed at accelerating efforts to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. It's expected that the president will use the occasion to showcase an aggressive new US target for emissions reductions -- putting pressure on other nations to do the same ahead of the major UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland later this year.