US to list 80% of countries as 'Do Not Travel'



Added: 21.04.2021 2:18 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: www.legion.org



The State Department announced Monday that it would begin to update its travel advisories to more closely align with those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a change that "will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide." More in rss.cnn.com » Tags: Money